Shoplifter Throws Hot Coffee at Loss Prevention Officer

LaSalle police say a shoplifting incident at a grocery store on Malden Road turned violent over the weekend.

According to police, a 60-year-old woman from Windsor has been charged with theft under $5,000 and assault with intent to resist arrest.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon at the Zehrs store where according to police, a Loss Prevention Officer (LPO) saw the suspect hide almost $200 worth of items in a tote and attempt to leave the store without paying.

The suspect was confronted outside by the officer and was told, she was under arrest for theft.

Police say that's when the woman threw a hot cup of coffee at the officer, ran to her vehicle and fled the area.

She was later identified and arrested by LaSalle police.

The Loss Prevention Officer was not injured.