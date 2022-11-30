Shoplifters busted in Leamington after walking towards officers

A pair of men from Leamington have been arrested for shoplifting after an incident earlier this week.

According to police, OPP officers in Leamington responded to a report of shoplifting at a business in the 200 block of Talbot Street East just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

It was reported that two men had gone into the store, removed two TV's, and then left the area on foot in an unknown direction.

Officers say they were nearby on another investigation, when the two shoplifters walked up an alley towards them, dropped the TV's and then tried to walk away.

The men were recognized by police who subsuquently took them into custody without incident.

35-year-old Shawn Andrew Borges and 34-year-old Brian Tibor Karsai each face a charge of Possesion of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000.