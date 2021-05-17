Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw Pharmacies Offering Rapid COVID Testing

Beginning Monday, all Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies will begin providing COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic customers in Ontario and Alberta, providing results typically within 15-20 minutes.

Rapid antigen screening can detect an active COVID-19 infection by detecting the presence of antigens – or specific proteins on a virus's surface. Although less sensitive than PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing, officials say the antigen screening test can enhance currently available public testing programs, providing faster and often more convenient options for customers.

Tests are priced at $40 each, and will be processed immediately in the pharmacy, with a record of the test and results provided to the customer after their visit. Customers in participating regions are encouraged to call their local store directly to book an appointment for screening