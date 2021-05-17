iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw Pharmacies Offering Rapid COVID Testing

am800-news-covid-rapid-test-canadian-press

Beginning Monday, all Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw pharmacies will begin providing  COVID-19 tests for asymptomatic customers in Ontario and Alberta, providing results typically within 15-20 minutes.

Rapid antigen screening can detect an active COVID-19 infection by detecting the presence of antigens – or specific proteins on a virus's surface. Although less sensitive than PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing, officials say the antigen screening test can enhance currently available public testing programs, providing faster and often more convenient options for customers.

Tests are priced at $40 each, and will be processed immediately in the pharmacy, with a record of the test and results provided to the customer after their visit. Customers in participating regions are encouraged to call their local store directly to book an appointment for screening

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE