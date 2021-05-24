Shoppers Drug Mart Now Offering Rapid COVID-19 Testing

If you're looking for peace of mind that you're COVID-19 free, you can now stop by a Shoppers Drug Mart for a rapid test.

For a cost of $40, you can go into the store, get a test and wait a few minutes for the result.

Sebastiano DiPietro is the owner of the Shoppers at Howard Ave and Tecumseh Rd. E.

He says stores are asking you call and make an appointment first.

"They just require that you make an appointment at the Shoppers Drug Mart by calling the store. It's a very quick test with a shallow swab, only about a centimetre, deep into the nostril. A very quick result, 15 to 20 minutes and you'll have your results."

DiPietro says customers have been asking for this.

"It's been a question I've received throughout the time, the last year and a bit that we've been dealing with the pandemic, and it's nice for people to have a convenient option for someone who is asymptomatic and just wants some peace of mind."

He says this allows anyone to be tested.

"We want to make sure that, while anyone can get tested, also keep the public health guidelines in mind. Don't just get tested to be tested. Make sure that there is a need or some piece of information you're going to use. That's the idea, just to try to keep it as simple as possible, quick and easy."

The rapids tests are also being offered at pharmacies in Loblaws stores.

The tests are processed immediately with a record of the test and results provided to the customer.

