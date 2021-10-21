Shoreline Condition Statement issued for Lake Erie

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Condition Statement for the Lake Erie shoreline.

It covers an area between Kingsville, Leamington, west of Point Pelee National Park and the western shoreline of Pelee Island.

Winds are expected to be above 30 km/hr reaching sustained speeds around 40 km/hr out of the westerly and southwesterly directions.

ERCA says lake levels still remain elevated compared to long term averages; however, these values fall short of Flood Watch thresholds.

Despite that, the western basin is expected to have increased wave activity with the potential for splashing and spray near low lying areas along the shoreline as well as the potential for increased erosion along the shoreline.

The advisory remains in effect until Friday morning when winds are expected to subside through the weekend.