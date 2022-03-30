Shoreline Conditions Statement issued by ERCA

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement for the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island.

ERCA says winds are currently moderate and out of the south over Lake Erie, but winds are expected to reach sustained speeds up to 45 km/hr, with gusts reaching up to 80 km/hr Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Winds are then expected to shift to out of the southwest and then west while maintaining similar speeds and dissipate by late Thursday evening.

The combination of elevated lake levels and predicted wind conditions are below ERCA Flood Watch thresholds; however, there remains some risk of flooding and accelerated nearshore erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline including south Pelee Island as a result of increased wave activity.

The advisory is in effect until 9 p.m. March 31.