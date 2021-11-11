Shoreline Conditions Statement issued for Lake Erie

A Shoreline Conditions Statement has been issued by the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

ERCA issued the statement due to wind conditions forecast between now and Sunday.

The Shoreline Conditions Statement is in effect for the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island.

The conservation authority says lake levels remain elevated in comparison to recorded long term averages.

Forecasts predict wind speeds will increase until reaching sustained speeds between 35 and 40 km/hr, and are expected to remain while shifting directions to out of the southwesterly and westerly directions overnight into Friday morning and remain until Sunday morning.

The combination of elevated lake levels and predicted wind conditions are below ERCA Flood Watch thresholds; however, there remains some risk of flooding and accelerated nearshore flooding along the Lake Erie shoreline including Pelee Island as a result of increased wave activity.