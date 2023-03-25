Shoreline Conditions Statement issued for Lake Erie and Pelee Island

The Essex Region Conservation Authority has issued a Shoreline Conditions Statement because of strong wind in the forecast for the Lake Erie and Pelee Island shorelines.

Gusts from the southwest and west will be sustained at 50 km/h and will increase with frequent high gusts of 80 km/h on Saturday afternoon and continue through to Sunday afternoon.

ERCA says due to the weather conditions, there is a possibility of nearshore erosion with wave overtopping and spray, plus the potential for damage to shoreline structures in areas of direct wave attack.

The public is encouraged to take extra caution to avoid areas where flooding is occurring as well as rivers, streams, and shoreline areas during significant rainfall and wind events.

The Shoreline Conditions Statement will remain in effect until 2:00pm Sunday.