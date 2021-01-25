Short-Handed Raptors Beat Pacers

OG Anunoby scored a season-high 30 points and made three free throws in the final minute to break a tie and help the surging Toronto Raptors beat the Indiana Pacers 107-102 on Sunday.

The Raptors have won two straight and five of their last six, including this one without injured All-Stars Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam.

Myles Turner had 25 points and six blocks to lead the Pacers, who have lost three of four.

Toronto took control midway through the second quarter and extended the lead to 58-47 at the half. After Indiana cut the deficit to 77-75 following three quarters, the Pacers took two brief leads early in the fourth.

with files from (The Associated Press)