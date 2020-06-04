Short-Term Cottage Rentals Allowed in Ontario

Summer vacation plans could start taking shape after the province announced short-term rentals can begin starting this weekend.

Minister of Economic Develop, Job Creation and Trade Vic Fedeli tweeted out that lodges, cabins, cottages, homes, condos and B&Bs will be allowed to resume operations starting June 5th at 12:01am.

Cottage rentals were halted back in March due to the pandemic.

The news comes as the province reported 356 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number of cases to 29, 403.