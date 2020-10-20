Short-Term Rental By-Law Coming in Windsor

A new by-law for short-term rentals is now in the works for Windsor.

City council voted in favour of the move that will see property owners renting on services like Airbnb licenced, living in the space being rented and following all fire and building codes Monday.

A report on the issue was requested last year, but had to wait until a legal challenge from Airbnb was resolved after Vaughn, Ont. approved a similar by-law.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac says administration will now work on getting a by-law together for Windsor.

"It's a start. There will be other components and more analysis brought forward in the draft by-law that will come back to council outlining a number of things including the cost to implement it," she added.

Gignac says the proposed rules will have some licencing requirements that don't currently apply to what many see as a business.

"To obtain a vulnerable sector police record check, proof that the rental is their primary residence and obtain and maintain $2-million liability insurance policy," she says.

According to the report, the new by-law could help Windsor's housing market by freeing up short-term rentals with absentee landlords for full-time residents.

A draft by-law will come back to council in the coming weeks.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.