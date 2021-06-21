Short-Term Rental Findings Presented in Essex

The results are in from a community survey on short-term rentals in Essex.

A special meeting of council is being held Monday afternoon to present the findings and discuss the regulations for short-term rentals in the municipality.

According to Rita Jabbour, Manager of Planning Services for the Town of Essex, the overall opinion was that there are many benefits but people living close to short-term rentals expressed there are some draw backs.

"In terms of noise complaints, in terms of trespassing but I mean the general consensus was that there are good things but that regulations are required so we can address some of the negative aspects of short-term rentals," she says.

Jabbour believes a lot of people who responded to the survey were concerned about rentals that aren't owner-occupied.

"There are some issues that might arise such as trying to get ahold of a property owner when a dwelling isn't owner occupied," she adds. "So regulations by way of a business license was something that was noted at the open house and the survey as being a way to address some of those concerns if council decides to allow them [short-term rentals] in residential districts."

There are currently four delegations scheduled to speak at today's meeting and Jabbour is expecting to hear a variety of opinions.

"You have delegates who own short-term rentals so they're obviously going to be coming from the point of view short-term rentals are a benefit to the town, they don't want to see too many regulations," she says. "Other delegates are those that are impacted, so obviously they're going to be coming form a more emotional standpoint."

As AM800 News reported in May, short-term rentals are already operating in the town, but there's no rule book to police them.

The special meeting of council gets underway at 4:30 p.m..

— With files from AM800's Gord Bacon