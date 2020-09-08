Shot Fired in Amherstburg

Windsor Police are looking for two suspects, considered armed and dangerous, after a report of shots fired in Amherstburg.

Officers were called to Simcoe St. near Fryer St. around 4 Tuesday morning.

A resident reported that a vehicle parked in a driveway was rummaged through, a garage door may have been opened and two men were seen running away.

The pair was seen walking on Simcoe and after a verbal altercation with the resident, police were told that the suspects were armed with possible firearms, and a shot was fired into the air making a loud noise.

The weapons were described as black with orange tips, which police say could mean they're cap guns.

The suspects are both described as white, between 18-20 years old, 5'10" to 6' tall.

Police have learned that many other vehicles in that area were also entered between 3-4:30am and anyone with video surveillance is asked to check for suspicious activity.

Police are reminding the community to never leave any valuables in your vehicle and always lock your doors.

It is also recommended that garage door openers are never left inside your vehicle.