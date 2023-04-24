Shots fired at West Windsor house

No injuries are reported after shots were fired at a house in West Windsor.

It happened just after 1:00 Monday morning in the one-thousand block of Prince Road near Wells Street.

Police say officers found several shell casings near the home.

Investigators with the Major Crimes Unit is asking residents in the area to check surveillance video or dashcam footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830 or reach out anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.