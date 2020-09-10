Shots Fired at Windsor Hotel

A shooting in Windsor has police looking for a suspect.

Officers were called to a hotel on Division Rd. around 11:30pm on Wednesday for a report of shots fired from a vehicle that fled the scene.

The Major Crimes Branch found a window had shattered, possibly due to gunfire, but no one at the hotel was hurt.

Investigators learned a possible victim left the hotel before police arrived and were called to a home in Windsor just after midnight where they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the man was injured while in front of the business.

The matter remains under active investigation and anyone with information should come forward.