Shots Fired at Windsor Hotel

am800-news-windsor-police station-may-2018

A shooting in Windsor has police looking for a suspect. 

Officers were called to a hotel on Division Rd. around 11:30pm on Wednesday for a report of shots fired from a vehicle that fled the scene. 

The Major Crimes Branch found a window had shattered, possibly due to gunfire, but no one at the hotel was hurt. 

Investigators learned a possible victim left the hotel before police arrived and were called to a home in Windsor just after midnight where they found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. 

Police say the man was injured while in front of the business. 

The matter remains under active investigation and anyone with information should come forward.

