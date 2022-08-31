Shots fired in Tecumseh.

Provincial Police are investigating a weapons call at a residence in the 1600-block of Chornoby Cres. around 11 p.m on Tuesday, August 30th.

The OPP say an unknown suspect or suspects fired multiple rounds at an occupied home, but luckily no one was hurt.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit and West Region Forensic Identification Services are currently processing evidence and police say there are no concerns for public safety at this time.

Anyone in the area with surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams is being asked to check footage for evidence that may help with this investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Essex County OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.