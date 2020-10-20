Shots Fired in West Windsor

No injuries are reported after gun fire in west Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to the area of Totten Street and Curry Avenue around 9 p.m. on Monday for a report of multiple shots fired.

According to police, the investigation led them to a home in the 1700 block of McKay Avenue. Police say the home was damaged by bullet holes and there were several shell casing found in the area.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended the scene and the Major Crime Branch continues to investigation.

Police say a firearm has not been recovered.

Police are also asking residents in the area to review their video surveillance footage if they have it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers