Shots Fired Investigation in Windsor

No injuries are reported but multiple shell casings have been found in the area multiple shots fired were reported.

Just after 12:30 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to the area of Foch and Highland Avenues where the casings were found and officers began the search for potential victims and evidence.

Police did learn that two vehicles of interest were seen in the area at the time of the incident, a Chrysler 300 and a dark coloured sedan, described as possibly an Audi or Honda Accord.

Both vehicles were last seen travelling southbound on Highland Avenue, then eastbound on Foch Avenue towards Howard Avenue.

Investigators are asking anyone in the area with surveillance cameras to check their footage for any possible evidence.