Shots fired investigation underway in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a report of gunshots.

Police say officers were called last month to the area of Turquoise Court in Chatham for a report of shots fired.

According to police, suspects fled the area before police arrived but say the investigation confirmed the report of shots fired.

Police say a dark-coloured pick-up truck has been identified as being involved in the incident and investigators want to talk to anyone who have any information of the vehicle's occupants.