iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Shots fired investigation underway in Chatham-Kent


AM800-News-CK-Shots-Fired-October-2022

Chatham-Kent police are investigating a report of gunshots.

Police say officers were called last month to the area of Turquoise Court in Chatham for a report of shots fired.

According to police, suspects fled the area before police arrived but say the investigation confirmed the report of shots fired.

Police say a dark-coloured pick-up truck has been identified as being involved in the incident and investigators want to talk to anyone who have any information of the vehicle's occupants.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE