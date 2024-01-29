Shots fired investigation underway in Chatham-Kent

A shots fired investigation is underway in Chatham-Kent.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a 911 call Sunday night on McNaughton Ave West in Chatham for shots being fired.

According to police, a man discharged a firearm and fled the property.

Police say he was located and was taken to police headquarters.

The 22-year-old man is facing multiple firearm related charges and remains in police custody.

There were no injuries and police say the incident was isolated to the address on McNaughton Ave West.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.