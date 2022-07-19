Shots fired near Windsor's west side

The Windsor Police Major Crime Unit is investigating a report of shots fired near the west side.

Officers on patrol responded to the area of Curry Ave and Martindale St around 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 16 after multiple gunshots were heard.

A home sustained damage from the gunfire but police say it's not believed to have been specifically targeted.

Several shell casings were found but injuries are reported.

Investigators are looking to speak with anyone who may have information and for anyone who may have surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence, specifically any persons or vehicles captured in the area at the time.

Police add there's no indication at this time to believe this investigation is tied to another shooting that happened on Sunday in the 200-block of Ouellette Ave where one person was shot suffering a non-life threatening injury.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com