Windsor police are investigating a report of shots fired.

Police were called Friday, November 22nd around 7pm to the 1700 block of Curry Ave. near Totten St. for multiple gunshots.

Officers found a vehicle that had been struck.

According to police, several shell casings were found.

A dark coloured vehicle was seen in the area at the time and is believed to have been involved.

It was last seen westbound on Totten St.

No one was hurt.