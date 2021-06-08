Showers and Humidity Expected Until the End of the Week

Showers mixed with hot and sticky weather is expected for the rest of the week.

That's according to Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips who says a hot air pattern blowing up from the Gulf of Mexico is to blame for the humidity and threat of rain for the next few days.

Phillips told AM800's The Afternoon News that the showers will be welcome news from local farmers.

"Certainly we need some rain. The Essex farmers and backyard gardeners would like to see some rain," he says. "When you've got something like 60 per cent chance of showers or periods of rain, then it's almost like a done deal and that's certainly going to help everything. It's going to help the vegetation. It's going to help cool off the air."

Phillips says the rain may actually be beneficial to those suffering from allergies.

"There's not been a lot of days with rain. In the last four weeks, only four days with rain. So there's a lot more pollen in the air. So people are suffering from that. There have been a couple of air quality issues. So it's all very unhealthy and uncomfortable, but it's what we expect in the summer period." he says.

Phillips says this may be a preview for what's in store this summer.

"The lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer, we're just beginning them, but it may not be as warm as last year. In Windsor, we had 39, almost 40 days where the temperature got above 30 and normally would see about 23. Whether we get up to almost 40 days above 30, it's sort of hard to say," he says.

The Environment Canada forecast is calling for highs in the mid to high 20s with a significant chance of showers until Friday while Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny.

With files from Patty Handysides