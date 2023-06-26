Showers could impact Ford Fireworks

A wet fireworks night is expected in Windsor.

Environment Canada is forecasting showers with a risk of a thunderstorm.

Warning Preparedness Meteorologist Peter Kimbell says there's a low pressure system over Michigan heading towards southwestern Ontario.

"It's probably going to be just northwest of Lake St. Clair this evening and it's unstable," says Kimbell. "A lot of convection embedded in it, so it's very moist, thunderstormy kind of weather so it's entirely possible that we'll have showers this evening and thunderstorms possibly as well."

He says the forecast doesn't look very good.

"Timing is all important so I can't say it will be rained out because it might be ok at the time of the fireworks but it's definitely possible that things won't be good but we'll just have to wait and see exactly for the timing," he says.

Spectators enjoy the Ford Fireworks at Dieppe Gardens on Riverside Dr. at the foot of Ouellette Ave. June 27. (Photo by Ricardo Veneza)

Kimbell adds Environment Canada's message is 'when thunder roars go indoors.'

"An umbrella is certainly going to protect you from rain but it's not going to protect you if there's lightning," says Kimbell. "So if you do plan to head down to the show have a plan for if thunderstorms pop up and take shelter if there's thunder because if you can hear the thunder you're at risk."

The Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River are scheduled to take place around 10 p.m.

If the show is cancelled, the rain date is set for Tuesday.