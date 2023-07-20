Showers, thunderstorms, and possible tornados for Windsor-Essex today

A nasty storm could be hitting the Windsor-Essex County area today.

Environment Canada is forecasting thunderstorms throughout the region coming in from the west, as well as up to three centimetres of hail and wind gusts of up to 100 kilometres an hour.

There is also a possibility of tornados for areas stretching from Windsor to London.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides, Geoff Coulson, meteorologist with Environment Canada, says that there's a small chance of showers in the morning, but the afternoon and evening is when the storms are expected.

Coulson says what the area could see for the day.

"It looks like a possibility indicating of a strong band of showers and thunderstorms moving through the Windsor area around mid-day, and then a second shot of strong storms perhaps moving through late afternoon and early evening."

He says there is a risk of a tornado locally.

"A thunderstorm outlook issued by the forecasters at the weather centre now indicating the risk of a tornado for southwestern Ontario, so we're talking about Windsor, Essex County, Lambton County, Chatham-Kent, parts of Middlesex County, and perhaps southern Huron County as well having that risk of a tornado for either that first batch of storms mid-day, or the second batch coming in late afternoon or early evening."

Coulson says alerts will be updated throughout the day.

"We may well see early issuance of severe thunderstorm watches for the Windsor area once the track of these storms gets to be better understood, or the risk is better understood, and very likely we're going to see those watches being upgraded to warnings as the day progresses."

He reminds the public to check weather alerts, and keep your eyes on the sky when threatening weather approaches.

He also reminds the public to know where they can seek shelter in the chance a tornado watch or warning is in effect.