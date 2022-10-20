Siakam has 23 points, 11 boards and Raptors open season with 108-105 win over Cavs

TORONTO - Pascal Siakam had 23 points and 11 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors used a furious fourth-quarter comeback to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers in their season opener on Wednesday.

Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points, while O.G. Anunoby finished with 18 for the Raptors, who had six players score in double figures. Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet finished with 15 apiece, while Precious Achiuwa chipped in with 10.

Cleveland's prized newcomer Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs with 31 points.

The Raptors clawed back from an eight-point deficit to start the fourth quarter and when Barnes muscled his way to the hoop, flexing a celebratory bicep on his way back down the court, his basket tied the game at 92-92.

VanVleet's steal led to a thunderous dunk from Barnes that brought the Scotiabank Centre crowd to its feet and put Toronto up by one with 3:31 to play. Trent's three-pointer, from in front of Cleveland's bench, made it a four-point game.

The Cavs gained possession with 19.9 seconds left after Barnes was whistled for travelling. Siakam fouled out three seconds later, and Mitchell's two free throws sliced the difference to two points.