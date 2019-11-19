Sick Juror delays Windsor Murder Trial

A slight delay in the trial of a Windsor man charged with murder.

The defence for 36-year-old Dia Hanan has been scheduled to start its case Tuesday morning, but a juror called in sick and therefore the trial can not continue.

Hanan is charged with second degree murder and attempted murder in a double shooting in December 2015 outside of his home at 187 Oak St. in Windsor.

30-year-old Alekesji Guzhavin was shot multiple times and died, while another man was shot and survived.

The trial began October 28th and has been hearing from the prosecution witnesses.

Court has heard the two shooting victims had gone to Hanan's home to borrow money when shots were fired.