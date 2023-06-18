Sidewalk protest planned for last GECDSB meeting of the year

A sidewalk protest is being planned for next week, outside of the Greater Essex County District School Board office.

Members of the group Parents for Parents rights were planning to join the GECDSB's final board meeting of the year after a walk of prayer, but can't after a change last week.

The board has decided to limit individuals attending board meetings, with in-person attendance limited to staff and trustees.

Meetings remain available to the public on a live YouTube feed, and delegations can join the meeting by telephone.

The protest is expected to get underway at 6 p.m.

Co-founder Elton Robinson says the gender identify policy is the only reason he got involved in these types of demonstrations, even though some of the other founders have other issues.

"I'm hoping Ontario follows suit with New Brunswick and put an age guideline on the gender identify and expression policy. The GECDSB excludes parents regardless of a child's age, I was looking for 18 and down, in New Brunswick they did 16 and down, I'd even live with that."

Robinson says there has been some issues come up around books, which isn't about banning, but making sure they're based on curriculum and for the appropriate age.

He says he talked at a meeting back in November, and has been at a number this year and didn't think it would get to a point where they're excluded from being allowed in.

"Tensions are getting high, I don't think anybody would ever get hurt, I don't think they need to shut down the public. I think that just makes both sides dig in even more and I think it's the opposite effect of what they're trying to do. This is all about children, it's a hard talk that people have to have, because it's a public school board which is secular. Cutting people out is not the right thing, in my opinion."

Robinson says other issues have grown into the discussion from other people involved in the groups, which he believes is fine because it's a collaborative of parents.

"This gender identify policy regardless of age excluding all parents was just wrong. To me I thought it was a missed look, again in business you just put an amendment in there. Because not all parents are unsafe, but the policy labels them as that. I really thought when I went and spoke in November that it'd be all done by the end of December."

The GECDSB say they are aware of the protest on Tuesday, and have developed a safety plan.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi