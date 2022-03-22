Significant auto announcement set for Wednesday in Windsor

An announcement is scheduled for Wednesday in Windsor in what the federal government is calling significant news about Canadian jobs and the future of the automotive sector.

The announcement is set for 11 a.m. and will included several high-profile politicians.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Vic Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation, and Trade, as well as François-Philippe Champagne, Federal Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Omar Alghabra, Federal Minister of Transportation.

Windsor's mayor, Drew Dilkens, will also be part of the announcement that will be carried live on AM800.

No details have been released on what the announcement is but Automotive News Canada reported March 18 that LG Energy and Stellantis have decided on Windsor-Essex County as home of an EV battery manufacturing plant, which is expected to be a $4-billion investment.