Significant damage following early morning fire

Three people have been displaced after a townhouse sustained significant damage in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., Windsor Fire reported that firefighters were responding to a working fire in the 3000 block of Grandview Street.

The fire was quickly brought under control and declared out by 5:30 a.m., however heavy damage to at least one unit was sustained.

Fire investigators say the damage estimate from the fire is $100,000.

It is unclear at this time if any other units suffered damage or exposure.

The cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined.

No injuries have been reported.