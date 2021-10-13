iHeartRadio
18°C
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Significant damage following early morning fire

AM800-News-Grandview-Fire-October-2021

Three people have been displaced after a townhouse sustained significant damage in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

Around 5 a.m., Windsor Fire reported that firefighters were responding to a working fire in the 3000 block of Grandview Street.

The fire was quickly brought under control and declared out by 5:30 a.m., however heavy damage to at least one unit was sustained.

Fire investigators say the damage estimate from the fire is $100,000.

It is unclear at this time if any other units suffered damage or exposure.

The cause of the fire has been listed as undetermined.

No injuries have been reported.

12

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events