Significant demand for COVID-19 booster shot appointments

COVID-19 booster shot appointments are filling up at the region's mass vaccination clinic at Devonshire Mall in Windsor.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says there has been a significant response since the health unit started to accept appointments Wednesday afternoon.

She believes, at one point, there were some issues with the website after it was flooded by residents looking to make an appointment.

"I know for our mass vaccination site availability has booked quickly," says Dupuis. "So that's really good news, that certainly shows that there is interest."

She says individuals needing a first or second dose can still attend the mass vaccination clinic.

"We are also holding spots to continue to ensure that those who haven't received a first dose or a second dose are still able to get in," says Dupuis. "So that's important point that I want to make sure everyone is aware of and we still have walk-ins for first and second doses."

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says individuals who have received their first and second doses have significant protection from COVID.

"It's important to get the third dose but to recognize that if you've had your first and second dose you have significant benefit and the other item is that the real public health priority at this point remains trying to get people who are not vaccinated currently, they're first and second doses," says Dr. Nesathurai.

Ontario announced Wednesday its expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster shots to those aged 70 and up, health-care workers and essential caregivers in congregate settings and Indigenous adults will be allowed to book appointments for third doses starting on Saturday.

People who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of Johnson and Johnson are also included in the group being offered a third dose based on early evidence of waning immunity.

The province say eligibility will expand to other groups based on age and risk -- and officials are eyeing a broad rollout early next year based on an interval of six to eight months after the second dose.