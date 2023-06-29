Significant drug bust in Windsor

Three people have been charged following a $330,000 drug bust in the city.

The Windsor Police Service says its Drugs and Guns Unit (DIGS) had been investigating a drug trafficking network with links to Toronto when officers stopped a vehicle on Tuesday in connection with the case.

A search of the vehicle turned up drugs and a loaded revolver.

Police say search warrants were then executed at three residences and one business in Windsor.

More than 1,100 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 449 grams of cocaine, 918 grams of fentanyl, a loaded revolver, 43 rounds of ammunition and $11,000 in cash were seized.

Three men, between the ages of 47 and 50, face a list of charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a loaded firearm, and unsafe storage of a firearm.

One suspect is currently bound by three separate firearm prohibition orders, which were ascribed between 2008 and 2013.

