Significant snowfall possible for New Year's Day

The new year may start off with a significant snowfall.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

Rain or snow is expected to hit the region Saturday afternoon transitioning to snow in the evening.

Snow will likely continue into Sunday with as much as 5cm to 10cm by the time the storm wraps up Sunday afternoon.

Motorists are being reminded to take it easy on the roads as travel may be hazardous Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Officials say the snow is the result of a low pressure system passing south of Lake Erie, but if the system tracks further south snowfall amounts could be less.

The latest information on weather advisories can be found on Environment Canada's website.