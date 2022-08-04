Signs requested for Town of Essex to aid first responders with farming accidents

Locating farming accidents continues to be a challenge for first responders, especially in the county.

During Tuesday night's Town of Essex meeting, council approved a notice of motion brought forward by Mayor Richard Meloche.

The motion request that administration prepare a report on the Farm 911 Emily Project as to how the Town of Essex can roll out this program for rural residents of Essex who wish to have their properties assigned an address sign in order for timely responses in emergency situations.

The name 'Emily Project' originates following an accident in Hastings Ontario, where a young girl named Emily Trudeau died due to emergency services struggling to locate the site of an accident with no civic addresses assigned.

The Town of Essex is already considered to be one of the most rural of Essex County’s municipalities.

Meloche says that quick response time is crucial in incidents where someone is hurt in an accident.

He says some of the farm locations don't have houses or landmarks nearby to help first responders pinpoint locations in the county.

"There are times where accidents happen at these locations but because there's no address attached to them, no signage for an address, that EMS or the fire department, or whoever has to respond to an emergency call has no idea as they're driving up and down the road as to where this particular location is at."

Meloche says how a number system would be beneficial for farm land.

"With the signage at the end of the road, they'd be looking for a particular location. A lot of communities use the green 911 Emergency signs, this would be a similar program, I believe that they're a different colour, I believe they're yellow. But this is something that we're trying to promote in the Town of Essex."

There is a system that is used called What3Words, which gives a generalized reading of an individuals location.

He says that What3Words needs Wi-Fi to run, which isn't always the best option.

"Both the chief of EMS and the chief of the Town of Essex fire department have suggested that they would prefer to have number systems on the road, because if there was an Internet problem with one of the phone systems, it would be a lot easier to find the location based on a numbering system because they either increase or decrease as you travel."

Administration for the Town of Essex will present a report at the next council meeting with a plan on what could be added for this initiative, and a sign up form to be signed by farm owners in the county.

The Town of Tecumseh recently launched a new initiative that assigns civic addresses to access points on vacant agricultural and rural lands.