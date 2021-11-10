Silver Cross mother calls Windsor 'a place like no other' when it comes to Remembrance Day

A Silver Cross mother from Windsor says "Windsor is a place like no other" when it comes to Remembrance Day and honouring those who have served.

Theresa Charbonneau's son Corporal Andrew Grenon was a member of the 2nd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry.

On September 3, 2008, Grenon was nearing the end of his second tour of duty in Afghanistan when his patrol fell under attack.

The 23-year-old and two other soliders were killed.

Charbonneau says Windsor is a place like no other when it comes to Remembrance Day, honouring the fallen and keeping the commitment alive.

"Our children and our children's children, because of Windsor, will never forget," she says. "They will learn, they will themselves commemorate, they will themselves do better because of what we will teach them."

She says going into the military was Andrew's calling and his choice to do what he did.

"Even though things have gone they way they have, and I would change that in a heartbeat, I would not ask Andrew to change his choices to change his life because that's who he was, that's what he was and that's why he was," says Charbonneau.

She believes Andrew's decision to answer the call and his service was who he was, what he was and why he was.

"That it was his calling and his choice to do what he did makes me one of the proudest Canadians," says.

The City of Windsor will be holding a Remembrance Day service at the downtown cenotaph on Nov. 11.

The city says residents are able to attend but is also encouraging them to participate virtually as the service will be streamed live. Click here to find more details.