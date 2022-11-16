Simko-Hatfield acclaimed board chair of GECDSB

A familiar name will once again lead the Board of Trustees for the Greater Essex County District School Board.

Gale Simko-Hatfield was acclaimed Tuesday night during the board's organizational meeting, where leadership and committee structures were established for the next 12 months.

Simko-Hatfield has been a trustee since 1991 and has served as board chair for nine terms.

She represents wards 5, 6, 7 and 8 in Windsor.

Trustee Cathy Cooke is the vice-chair for the third straight year while trustee Connie Buckler was acclaimed as Chair of the board’s Education Committee.

Trustee Ron LeClair will chair the Operations and Finance Committee.

The newly elected trustees and administration meet on December 6 for their first full public meeting of the term.