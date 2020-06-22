Simpson Celebrates Father's Day Win

Webb Simpson closed out the event with a 7-under 65 for a one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer. Last time he won on Father's Day weekend was in 2012 when he won the US Open. The PGA Tour will travel to Cromwell, Connecticut next weekend to the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands.

In a wild sprint to the finish after a three-hour storm delay, Simpson ran off five birdies in a six-hole stretch on the back nine at Harbour Town and closed with a 7-under 64 for a one-shot victory over Abraham Ancer.

Simpson won the U.S. Open at Olympic Club in 2012. The U.S. Open has been scheduled to end on Father's Day every year since 1976, but it was moved to September this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RBC Heritage filled the spot on the schedule and Simpson, now a father of five, became a winner for the second time this year with a record score at Harbour Town.

He didn't have much of a choice with so many low scores on a soft course with little wind. He finished at 22-under 262, breaking by two the tournament record set by Brian Gay in 2009.

