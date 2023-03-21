Simulation Lab proposed for the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital

An exciting addition has been proposed for the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital.

Windsor Regional Hospital has announced on social media that there are plans for the new hospital to include a Simulation Lab to provide hands-on training for students.

This lab will allow learners to receive training without actually dealing with patients directly in a safe and controlled setting.

Windsor Regional Hospital is the seventh largest community teaching hospital in Ontario, and Dr. Wassim Saad, Chief of Staff of Windsor Regional Hospital, says this new lab could bump Windsor up the ranks.

Dr. Saad says simulation-based training is very beneficial.

"They allow learners to practice and apply their knowledge in a safe and controlled setting. It also improves learning outcomes, we know that there are plenty of studies that have shown that simulation-based training can lead to improved learning outcomes compared to a traditional classroom type, or didactic type lecture. It enhances their retention."

He says the lab will provide those looking to work in Windsor a chance to understand the organization.

"We are using it as potential recruitment tool, showcasing the fact that Windsor Regional Hospital has a commitment to both training and development by providing prospective employees, professional staff, nurses, with an opportunity to experience the organizations training environment. They can get a sense of what it would be like to work here, and develop a better understanding of the expectations."

Dr. Saad says it's very exciting to see things coming together for the new hospital.

"We're looking at a potential health innovation park, and looking at an auditorium, learning spaces and environments and a Simulation Lab, it starts to become more real. And it's definitely something to look forward to, and with a lot of community input and collaboration, it's starting to take shape and take form as we start to get closer to that reality. It's a very exciting time."

Windsor Regional Hospital and the University of Windsor are also at the beginning stages of creating a health innovation park, which would be a hub for research and innovation for individuals to get together.

Along with the new Simulation Lab, it has also been announced that the new hospital will feature an auditorium large enough to seat up to 250 people.

The estimated $2-billion hospital will be built on a piece of land at County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession, not far from Windsor Airport.

The original timeline had construction slated to begin in the spring of 2027 and finish in 2031.

However, a new timeline will now see the project begin between January and March 2025 with a contract to be awarded. Construction would then begin in the summer of 2026 and could be completed by 2030.