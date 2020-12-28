Sinclair Named Canada's Female Athlete of the Year

Christine Sinclair, the soccer sensation from Burnaby, B.C., has captured the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award after setting the career record for international goals.

The longtime Canada captain added to her remarkable resume by surpassing retired American Abby Wambach's record of 184 international goals, at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Edinburg, Texas in January.

Sinclair received 20 of 66 votes cast by sports editors, writers and broadcasters across the country.

Fellow Canadian soccer international Kadeisha Buchanan was runner-up with 12 votes.

Sinclair also won the award in 2012.

with files from (The Canadian Press)