Christine Sinclair made soccer history in Canada's 11-0 win against St. Kitts and Nevis at the CONCACAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Championship in Texas.

The 36-year-old from Burnaby, B-C notched her 185th international goal to pass retired American Abby Wambach and become the world's all-time leading goal-scorer.

Canada will continue Group B action on Saturday, when they face Number 51-ranked Jamaica.