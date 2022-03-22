Singer-songwriter David Gray to perform at Caesars Windsor

A popular British singer-songwriter is coming to Caesars Windsor.

David Gray is bringing his "White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour" to the Colosseum stage on Thursday July 14.

In a news release from Caesars Windsor, it states "20 years on, White Ladder remains an album of great depth and startling beauty, a superlative collection of emotional songs capturing a very special moment in time, as raw and immediate as when it was recorded."

The album includes popular tracks such as Babylon, Please Forgive Me and Sail Away.

The record spent three years in the UK top 100 and has sold over seven million copies worldwide.

It remains in the top 30 best-selling British albums of all time and the best-selling album ever in Ireland.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday, March 25.