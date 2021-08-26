Singh and NDP back Mayor Dilkens' Platform4Windsor

As part of his visit to Windsor on Wednesday, New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh endorsed Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens' Platform4Windsor campaign.

The platform highlights five key priorities including getting a new hospital built, establishing a National Urban Park in Ojibway Shores, a revamp of the Adie Knox Herman Recreation Complex, securing the future of the local auto sector and moving forward with flood mitigation.

Singh says he's committed to being a federal partner who can get things done for Windsor families.

He was joined by current Windsor West MP Brian Masse, as well as NDP candidates Cheryl Hardcastle and Tracey Ramsey who are trying to regain seats they lost in the 2019 election in Windsor-Tecumseh and Essex.

Mayor Dilkens' office says his presence at the event shouldn't be taken as an endorsement of any federal party, rather a continuation of the advocacy that began with the launch of Platform4Windsor last week.

With files from Aaron Mahoney