Singh stops in Essex to discuss ending for-profit long term care homes

N-D-P leader Jagmeet Singh paid a visit to Essex as part of campaign stops throughout southern Ontario on Wednesday.

Singh was joined by the local N-D-P candidates, and focused in on his desire to bring an end to for-profit long term care homes in the country.

He says we need to get the greed out of the system, and that he's the only leader willing to do it citing a motion he introduced back in March that failed to get a majority of MPs support.

"When it comes to long term care, Mr. Trudeau sided with Mr. O'Toole against you and your families for private care, for greed, for putting profit ahead of our loved ones and we think that's absolutely wrong."

Singh promised to take the profit out of long-term care, and to invest over $10-billion to improve long-term care homes.

He also took aim at both Justin Trudeau and Erin O'Toole over their stances on this issue.

"We don't have to settle with someone who promises things and doesn't deliver, and it means that you and your families pay the price," he continued. "We don't have to settle with someone who believes in for-profit care when we believe strongly that the only way to care for our loved ones is public care that puts people first, our loved ones first, that's a choice that you can make.")

When it was pointed out that long-term care homes are provincial jurisdiction, Singh explained that they'll take a similar tact to how for-profit hospitals were eliminated as a part of the original founding of Medicare.

He admits it won't be easy, but believes it can be done.

"We can work with provinces and territories, we can use the Canada Health Act or another act that applies the same principles that we've agreed upon that care should be publicly delivered, it should be universal, it should be accessible, it should be integrated and we should be able to get it from one province to another."

Singh spoke in front of the Iler Lodge, which is owned by Revera, and the N-D-P has been calling to transform that company from a for-profit long-term care chain owned by a Crown pension fund into a publicly managed entity.