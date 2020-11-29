Single Sports Betting Bill Leaves Regulation to Provinces

A proposed single sports betting bill will leave regulation to provincial governments.

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti tabled the bill for the Liberal Government Thursday.

The new bill will see some rules when it comes to betting on horseracing, but will simply lift the restrictions on betting on individual sporting events across Canada.

New Democrat Brian Masse says the regulations fit the bill he's been pushing for over the past decade.

"We want them to be able to choose the types of products and services that they want to roll out for the people of their province," he says. "Some will be more robust with regards to the gaming industry and others may want to take a more subtle approach to start on how they want to do it."

He says the addition of regulations on horse betting shouldn't be a point of contention.

"We're looking at those as a potential improvements and it's just good to get it tabled, because now we want to get through it as quickly as possible; that's going to take a little more work," he added.

The MP for Windsor-West hopes things will move quickly after a sitting government tabled the bill.

"Getting the government to table its own legislation provides a better path for procedure and prioritization including in the senate, but those things still have to get done and that takes hard work," he says.

Windsor-Tecumseh MP Irek Kusmierczyk helped get the prime minister on board with the bill, and tells AM800 News it will likely return to the house for a second reading next week.