Single Sports Betting Bill Passes 3rd Reading

Single sports betting is now in the hands of the senate after passing its third and final reading in the House of Commons.

Joe Comartin reached a similar milestone with his single sports betting bill nearly a decade ago, but it died in the senate before becoming a reality.

Windsor-West MP Brian Masse says the house sent a unanimous message to the Senate on Bill C218 Thursday night.

"There was no request for a recorded vote, so all members agreed just to send it right away. The House of Commons has sent this to the Senate with strong support and with a message to get it done really quickly and we're hopeful that's going to happen," he says.

The New Democrat says the final decision falls on the other side of the isle.

"Liberals and Conservatives have Senate members, so the expectations are really on them because the New Democrats aren't in the Senate," he added. "They have to go through their process and we have to respect that, but at the same time, this is something that we [members of The House of Commons] want to see happen right away."

Masse is hopeful the Senate will address the bill during the current session or the item could drag into the fall.