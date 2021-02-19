Single Sports Betting Bill Passes Second Reading

Single sports betting is one-step closer to becoming a reality in Canada.

Bill C-128 passed its second reading on Parliament Hill Wednesday and will now head to a House of Commons committee for review.

New Democrat Brian Masse says the bill is finally getting close to the finish line.

"The government scuttled its own legislation and that kind of takes away from having two irons in the fire, but at the same time, at least we see my original bill that we crafted about seven years ago go to committee and that's a really good thing," he says.

The MP for Windsor West says the bill will head to committee early next week.

"The good news here is that it's already scheduled for the first hour of debate on Tuesday coming up, so we'll have our first meeting there and there will be subsequent meetings after that," he says. "We'll have more of an idea on the timeline after that takes place, so next week we'll know more, but at least it's getting before the committee immediately."