Single vehicle collision in Tecumseh leads to impaired driving charges

A woman from Windsor is facing charges following a single vehicle collision on Monday.

According to police, members from the Essex County OPP and Essex-Windsor EMS responded to the collision on Outer Drive in Tecumseh early in the morning.

Officers located the vehicle and found that the driver had been drinking alcohol.

Police say the driver was placed under arrest and taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver met with a Qualified Intoxilizer Technician for breath tests.

25-year-old Alyssa McMullin of Windsor faces two criminal charges as a result, and will appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Windsor on June 23.