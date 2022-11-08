Single vehicle crash in Leamington sends one to hospital

Provincial police in Leamington along with Essex-Windsor EMS had to assist a driver out of a vehicle after a single vehicle crash.

Police say it happened Saturday night at 8:50 p.m. on Mersea Road 7.

According to police, the investigation revealed the vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in the ditch.

Police say the individual was taken to hospital as a precaution.

A 47-year-old from Leamington is charged with operation while impaired - alcohol and drugs and failure or refusal to comply with demand.