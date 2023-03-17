Sir Richard's Wine and Ale House prepares for busy St. Patrick's Day

A local pub is hoping the luck of the Irish can give him another packed house this year for St. Patrick's Day.

Parties to celebrate the patron saint of Ireland will be held today and throughout the weekend.

This is the first St. Paddy's Day in three years that there are no longer any COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The owner of Sir Richard's Wine and Ale House is one of many preparing and hoping for large crowds.

Neil Vaseleniuck, the owner of Sir Richard's, says there will have green beers and green drinks ready.

"We're looking for another full event again. We've got three entertainments throughout the day, and traditional Irish menu, traditional green beers and green drink. So, looking forward to it."

iStock/jeka1984

He says there will be plenty of room for everyone.

"It's like the beginning of the summer, we're going to have our patio sales will be up for the event. And we have heaters outside. So, we'll have lots of room for everyone to enjoy themselves."

Vaseleniuck says it was extremely tough during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm looking forward to it because the last couple of years it's been 'you're open, you're closed, you're open, you're closed'. They were tough, tough years. So, I'm hoping now things will stay steady and move forward."

Sir Richard's Wine and Ale House is located at 11828 Tecumseh Rd E. and will open at 9 a.m.

Windsor Police are reminding the public to be responsible and to make sure that those who are drinking set up a designated driver for the night.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi