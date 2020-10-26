Site Plan for New Amherstburg High School up for Approval

A site plan for Amherstburg's new high school will go before town council Monday night.

The Greater Essex County District School Board unveiled plans for the new school that will be 106,000 sq. ft. and house 819 students in January.

Plans will see the new school at the corner of Simcoe, Fryer and Victoria St. at an estimated cost of $24-million.

Deputy Mayor Leo Meloche says progress to replace aging buildings at General Amherst and Western Secondary School is positive news.

"Much like other municipalities that have maybe lost a school, we're concerned about the future of Amherstburg without a high school," he says. "What would that do for us with challenges trying to attract families to the area?"

Meloche plans to discuss the impact the planned entrance will have on the neighbourhood.

"The high school facing Simcoe Street will probably generate more traffic in the area, but it's going to be how we structure the lights, there will be reduced speeds," he says.

No timelines on when the project will enter the next phase of development are outlined in the report going before council.

The meeting gets underway at 6 p.m.